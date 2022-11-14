Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after buying an additional 98,958 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Landstar System by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Landstar System by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after buying an additional 87,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,081.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

