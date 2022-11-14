ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS opened at $183.67 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.74 and a 200-day moving average of $156.46.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

