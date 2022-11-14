Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,518 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in onsemi by 48.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in onsemi by 8.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,744,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,811,000 after buying an additional 214,818 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON opened at $75.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other onsemi news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ON. Benchmark reduced their target price on onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on onsemi to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.02.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

