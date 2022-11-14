Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,189 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSII. Applied Fundamental Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.1% in the first quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 575,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 104,084 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,662,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,578,000 after acquiring an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 48,709 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Down 1.6 %

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $28.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $563.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.81. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

