Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $76,947,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 85.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,132,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,403,000 after acquiring an additional 980,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $19.12.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Articles

