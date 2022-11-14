Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ARGO opened at $25.71 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.42%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

