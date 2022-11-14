Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JAMF. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Jamf to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Jamf Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of JAMF opened at $23.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.63. Jamf has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

