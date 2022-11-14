EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Lowered to $12.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EVCM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 13.29.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Down 16.3 %

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 6.95 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 6.01 and a 12 month high of 20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of 11.17, for a total transaction of 29,164.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,407,335 shares in the company, valued at 15,719,931.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,318 shares of company stock worth $70,572. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.