Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Intel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.91.

INTC stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.73. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,075,449,000 after buying an additional 1,627,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

