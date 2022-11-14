Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,806,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

