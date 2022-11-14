Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.
Kornit Digital Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $181.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kornit Digital (KRNT)
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.