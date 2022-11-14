Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.40.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Jounce Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.