Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) Director Acquires C$11,000.00 in Stock

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating) Director Denis Miville-Deschênes bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,737,170 shares in the company, valued at C$573,717.

Denis Miville-Deschênes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Denis Miville-Deschênes bought 100,000 shares of Highland Copper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,400.00.

Shares of CVE HI opened at C$0.08 on Monday. Highland Copper Company Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.91 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

