Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Truist Financial

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. Analysts forecast that Karat Packaging will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karat Packaging

Institutional Trading of Karat Packaging

In related news, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at $123,326,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Joanne Tzu Jung Wang sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $206,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,679.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $325,950. 71.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 23.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.