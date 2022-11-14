Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,315,000 after purchasing an additional 53,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,249,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Vector Group stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vector Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $1,762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 957,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,926,972.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Articles

