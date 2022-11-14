Morgan Stanley Boosts MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $63.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGE Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,161,000 after purchasing an additional 191,995 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,448,000 after buying an additional 133,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2,818.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 75,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $4,452,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.