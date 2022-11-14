Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 321.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $40.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.31. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $119.05.

