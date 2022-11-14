B. Riley Trims Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Target Price to $9.50

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $6.13 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52.

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luna Innovations will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers optical test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enables full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg gratings (FBGs), long period FBGs, and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

