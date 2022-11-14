Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $140,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.21.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Euronav had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $167.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

