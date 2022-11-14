LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Price Target Raised to $8.00

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LZ. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $10.44 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Transactions at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com



LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

