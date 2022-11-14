Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at R. F. Lafferty

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 26.83.
Lucid Group Stock Up 6.6 %
NASDAQ LCID opened at 12.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.62. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 10.89 and a 52 week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of 14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.72.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
