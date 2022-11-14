SVB Leerink Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $33.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

PepGen Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

