SVB Leerink Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $33.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
PepGen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.99.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
PepGen Company Profile
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
