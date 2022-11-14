SVB Leerink Lowers PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Price Target to $33.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPGGet Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PepGen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEPG opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. PepGen has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $16.99.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.47). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepGen will post -5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in PepGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Further Reading

