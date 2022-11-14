Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) PT Raised to $6.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Matterport from $7.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of MTTR opened at $3.77 on Friday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,554,036.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,386,025.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,582.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Krikorian sold 368,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,554,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,863,987 shares in the company, valued at $75,386,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,711,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,790,456 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matterport by 139.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

