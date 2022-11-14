Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Director Sells C$2,134,500.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) Director Jennifer Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.36, for a total transaction of C$2,134,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$802,145.10.

Jennifer Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Jennifer Wong sold 21,983 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.62, for a total transaction of C$1,156,853.18.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$54.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12. Aritzia Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$60.64.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$525.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$452.88 million. Research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 2.1300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

