National Bankshares Trims iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Target Price to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

iA Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

IAG stock opened at C$73.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$58.70 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.51.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

