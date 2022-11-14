Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Lowered to C$31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDI. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$41.50 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$46.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$69.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance
TSE:HDI opened at C$26.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$629.44 million and a PE ratio of 2.99. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$22.66 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.20.
Hardwoods Distribution Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 3.85%.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
Further Reading
