Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$229.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$223.45.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFC opened at C$193.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$158.00 and a 52-week high of C$209.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$199.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$189.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85.

Insider Activity

About Intact Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at C$5,097,871.05.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

