iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at TD Securities

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IAG. CIBC boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$73.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$68.51. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$85.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

