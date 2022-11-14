Piper Sandler Increases RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $34.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RAPT. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. Research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $224,965 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

