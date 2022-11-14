SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut SLM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.69 million. SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

