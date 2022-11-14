Analyzing Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tenon Medical and Integra LifeSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 1 5 1 0 2.00

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 169.06%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus target price of $57.38, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences 11.05% 16.41% 7.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Tenon Medical and Integra LifeSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 156.62 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.54 billion 2.89 $169.07 million $2.06 25.95

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Tenon Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services. It also sells approximately 40,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, the company provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, it offers skin and wound repair, plastics and surgical reconstruction products, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair products. The company offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels to the hospitals, integrated health networks, group purchasing organizations, clinicians, surgery centers, and health care providers in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

