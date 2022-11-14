Analyzing Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $7.74 million 0.81 -$9.05 million ($0.76) -0.27 AppLovin $2.79 billion 2.28 $35.45 million ($0.23) -73.65

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

54.0% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Oblong and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppLovin 0 2 14 0 2.88

Oblong currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 389.72%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.16%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -389.08% -60.60% -52.46% AppLovin -2.82% 5.00% 1.66%

Summary

AppLovin beats Oblong on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

