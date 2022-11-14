Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) versus Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Head to Head Comparison

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $486.82 million 2.43 $12.29 million $0.17 40.53 Franklin BSP Realty Trust $160.81 million 7.41 $25.70 million ($3.39) -4.26

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

96.1% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 447.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Brandywine Realty Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.62%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 5.72% 1.73% 0.73% Franklin BSP Realty Trust -46.32% 13.59% 1.64%

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment. In addition, it invests in commercial real estate debt investments, which includes first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, bridge loans, and other loans related to commercial real estate. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

