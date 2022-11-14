Critical Contrast: Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO)

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) and Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Silo Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerash Holdings (US) 3.64% 7.23% 5.97% Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jerash Holdings (US) and Silo Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerash Holdings (US) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silo Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Jerash Holdings (US) presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Given Jerash Holdings (US)’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Jerash Holdings (US) is more favorable than Silo Pharma.

This table compares Jerash Holdings (US) and Silo Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerash Holdings (US) $143.35 million 0.37 $7.92 million $0.40 10.63 Silo Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jerash Holdings (US) has higher revenue and earnings than Silo Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by institutional investors. 44.2% of Jerash Holdings (US) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jerash Holdings (US) beats Silo Pharma on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma. Inc., a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. It is developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. The company seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders. The company focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research for people suffering from indications, such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other rare neurological disorders. The company was formerly known as Uppercut Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Silo Pharma, Inc. in September 2020. Silo Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

