Wayne Savings Bancshares (WAYN) versus Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wayne Savings Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wayne Savings Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares Competitors 217 1428 1187 52 2.37

Dividends

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Wayne Savings Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wayne Savings Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wayne Savings Bancshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayne Savings Bancshares 31.67% 17.25% 1.30% Wayne Savings Bancshares Competitors 18.45% 7.81% 0.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayne Savings Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wayne Savings Bancshares $24.42 million $7.44 million 7.20 Wayne Savings Bancshares Competitors $795.48 million $220.95 million 14.30

Wayne Savings Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wayne Savings Bancshares. Wayne Savings Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares rivals beat Wayne Savings Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgage, commercial, installment, residential and nonresidential real estate, commercial real estate, residential construction, multi-family real estate, land, commercial business, consumer, home, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, furniture and appliance, agriculture, and term loans, as well as lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company offers financial planning, retirement planning, investment advisory, insurance, and wealth management and trust services. Further, it provides overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. As of January 20, 2022, the company operated through twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, and Washingtonville, Ohio. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

