Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) & Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) Critical Survey

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bilibili and Auddia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 1 6 4 0 2.27 Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $26.68, suggesting a potential upside of 110.58%. Auddia has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.11%. Given Auddia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auddia is more favorable than Bilibili.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -43.21% -43.11% -18.65% Auddia N/A -91.95% -88.18%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Bilibili and Auddia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bilibili has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auddia has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and Auddia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.00 billion 1.65 -$1.07 billion ($3.58) -3.54 Auddia $110,000.00 161.56 -$14.01 million N/A N/A

Auddia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Auddia shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Auddia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Bilibili

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Auddia

(Get Rating)

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.