Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $238.67

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 30,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $4,684,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,070,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,885,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 7.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 5.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $197.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.82. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $392.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

