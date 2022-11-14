NovaGold Resources (NG) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$40.54 million -37.26 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.50 billion $107.99 million -4.39

NovaGold Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 582 2977 3759 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 55.04%. Given NovaGold Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -84.45% -28.05% NovaGold Resources Competitors -130.19% -4.87% -1.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NovaGold Resources competitors beat NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

