Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $24.27

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.
BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce
BigCommerce Stock Up 6.7 %
Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
