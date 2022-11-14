Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $24.27

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

BigCommerce Stock Up 6.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 150.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $11,774,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

