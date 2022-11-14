Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Target Price at $24.27

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.27.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,105 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 150.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,014,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 610,315 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $11,774,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.66. BigCommerce has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $60.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

