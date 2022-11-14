Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.4 %

HBAN opened at $14.97 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,422 shares of company stock valued at $751,113. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

