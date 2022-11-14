Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX:NXM) Insider Purchases A$130,000.00 in Stock

Nexus Minerals Limited (ASX:NXM – Get Rating) insider Paul Boyatzis acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($84,415.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 13.08.

Nexus Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Western Australia. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Wallbrook, Pinnacles, and Mt Celia gold projects located to the 22east of Kalgoorlie in the Eastern Goldfields; and Bethanga porphyry copper gold project tenements covering and area of approximately 194 square kilometers located in northeast Victoria.

