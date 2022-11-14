Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Peter Everingham Buys 20,000 Shares

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) insider Peter Everingham purchased 20,000 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$10.09 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$201,720.00 ($130,987.01).

Super Retail Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Super Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 5th. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.13%.

About Super Retail Group

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

