Insider Selling: Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Sells C$357,633.00 in Stock

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,264.20.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LUG opened at C$12.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.65. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.80 and a 52-week high of C$12.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 12.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUG shares. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

