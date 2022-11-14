Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research Price Performance

FORR opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Forrester Research Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 5,374.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.