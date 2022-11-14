Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Forrester Research Price Performance
FORR opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $655.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
