Brokerages Set Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Target Price at C$47.17

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.75.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CSFB lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Boralex Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$41.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 67.04. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55.

Boralex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Boralex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 115.79%.

In related news, Director Dany St-Pierre bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,695.96.

About Boralex



Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

