Brokerages Set Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target at $25.50

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULC opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $371.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.17). Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,000.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $1.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

