BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $108.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $104.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.81. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $120.20.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $370,972.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

