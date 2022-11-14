Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.54. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

