Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,253,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,450,000 after acquiring an additional 346,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,280,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $885,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

