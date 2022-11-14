ATB Capital Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$221.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$221.67.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$165.04. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$217.99. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

