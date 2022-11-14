TD Securities Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$250.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$197.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$150.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$221.67.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$211.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$187.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$165.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 165.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.67. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$117.48 and a one year high of C$217.99.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.20%.

(Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.